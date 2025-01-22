Saif thanks auto driver who took him to hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai last week, and thanked him for the help.

IMAGE: Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked by an intruder leaves Bandra Police Station, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The driver told PTI that Saif also gave him some money and assured all help to him whenever needed.

Rana said after he reached the Lilavati Hospital just before the Saif was discharged on Tuesday, he met the actor and his family members and touched his mother Sharmila Tagore's feet.

He said they treated him with respect and clicked pictures with him. He also said the actor promised to stay in touch.

Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by a Bangladeshi national inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16. He suffered multiple stab injuries and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

"I met him (Saif) yesterday at the hospital. He called to thank me for taking him to the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family," the auto-rickshaw driver said.

"He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there," he said.

The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who illegally entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das, was arrested on Sunday from adjoining Thane.

A preliminary investigation suggests the accused had entered the actor's home intending to commit theft, police said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam commented on the quick recovery of the Bollywood actor.

The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back and his surgery went on for six hours. They should tell us if a person who underwent a six-hour long operation can recover so quickly, Nirupam said.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut also spoke of the actor's speedy recovery.

The knife was wedged deep, but Saif walked out alive from the hospital. This is nothing short of a miracle by the doctors, Raut said.