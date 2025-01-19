HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 19, 2025 17:46 IST

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded a man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

IMAGE: Suspected man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being produced in a court, in Mumbai, January 19, 2025.Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The police told the court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national and there was a need to find the motive behind his act.

The police also told the court they needed to find out if there was an international conspiracy linked to the case.

Accepting the police's contention after perusing documents on record, the court said the prosecution's submission of international conspiracy "cannot be said to be impossible".

 

Earlier in the day, the police had told the media that alleged attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das.

He was held from adjoining Thane city.

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
