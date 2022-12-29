Tunisha's boyfriend's chats with 'secret friend' found

Police on Thursday said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week.

Though Khan had ended his relationship with Sharma, they were on good terms with each other and used to speak regularly, an official from Valiv police station in Palghar said.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai in Palghar.

Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

On the day of the incident, Khan and Sharma met during the lunch break of shooting. After speaking to Sharma for 15 minutes, Khan left for his shoot, the official said.

After sometime, Sharma was found hanging in the washroom, said.

"Khan is being questioned about what exactly happened during the chat with Tunisha Sharma on the set," the official said.

So far, Khan has not revealed what transpired between them, he said.

The police have so far recorded statements of a number of people, including Sharma's mother, uncle, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors, the official said.

The police said they have seized three mobile phones, including two iPhones, over the course of its ongoing probe in the case.

The police further informed that they had retrieved Sheezan's chats with Tunisha, her mother and his mother from his phone that they had seized earlier.

Police said they also found Sheezan's chats with a 'secret girlfriend'. They claimed Sheezan talked with his 'secret girlfriend' for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death.

Tunisha's mother has earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said it would grill him on the claim of Tunisha's mother, sources said.

Police also called Khan's sister for an enquiry on Thursday, but she was yet to appear before the investigation officer, he said.

The police were also questioning another woman who was in contact with Khan, the official said.

They were also examining the WhatsApp chats which took place between Khan and Sharma, he added.

Sharma had also featured in the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

