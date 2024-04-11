Sharad Pawar's old video surfaces after Ajit seeks votes for a Pawar

Amid a tussle within the Pawar family over the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, where Nationalist Congress Part-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule is pitted against cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, an old interview of Sharad Pawar has been shared by his party, in which he speaks about giving equal opportunities to girls.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

This video is being viewed as the NCP-SP party's response to the appeal made by the rival camp's head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to vote for the name 'Pawar' in Baramati in the upcoming general elections.

Baramati, from where Ajit Pawar is an MLA, is the home turf of the Pawar family. Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, has represented the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency thrice so far and is seeking a fourth term.

Speaking at a programme of party workers in Baramati earlier this week, Ajit Pawar sought support for his wife in the Lok Sabha polls and sent out a message to the voters, telling them they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law.

"...You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do (in Lok Sabha polls) as there are two candidates from the same family. You must be wondering whom to support, whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for (another) Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," he said.

Last month, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar who is in the Ajit Pawar camp, said if married women interfere in their maternal homes, it leads to disputes.

In the wake of these developments, the NCP-SP posted on its social media handle an old video of Sharad Pawar answering a question posed by noted filmmaker Jabbar Patel on how he deals with questions of not having a son.

"Only a visionary leader like Sharad Pawar can speak of a daughter, who apart from being a family heir can also carry forward the ideological legacy. This sets Maharashtra apart from other states. Regressive people can only speak of heir to the family, their surname, maternal home and in-laws' home. Such people cannot understand the progressive Maharashtra," the NCP-SP said in the post.

Baramati votes on May 7 in the third phase. Three time MP Supriya sule, Sharad pawar's only child is contesting the high-stakes election against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar.

"I do face this question especially when I travel in remote areas. I am told it would have been good if there was a son to light the funeral pyre and continue the family name. If the son lights the pyre, the doors to heaven open. Should we worry about who will light the pyre after we are gone or those who behave good when we are alive," Pawar told Patel in the interview.

"The need is to give up such a mentality about female and male children. I feel we can give equal opportunities to a girl and increase her self-confidence and get the best out of her," he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, split last year after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs of the party joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. The Election Commission and the Maharashtra assembly speaker have recognised the Ajit Pawar-led party as the real NCP and allotted the clock symbol to it.