Rediff.com  » News » Will you stop using Sharad Pawar's name, SC asks Ajit faction

Will you stop using Sharad Pawar's name, SC asks Ajit faction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 14, 2024 13:44 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.

IMAGE: Sharad and Ajit Pawar with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, during the concluding day of the inaugural function of the departmental level 'Namo Maharojgar Melavaya', organised at Baramati in Pune on March 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

"We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," the bench said.

 

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
