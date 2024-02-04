News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar group says Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'

Sharad Pawar group says Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2024 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a veiled jibe at Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar by alluding to his age and speaking about the 'sentimental appeal of a last election'.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar with his nephew Ajit Pawar before the split in the party. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sharad Pawar faction hit back claiming the comments were 'inhuman' and accused the deputy CM of 'praying for the death' of the party founder.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs.

 

He has since then routinely justified his revolt by saying elders, a reference to octogenarian Sharad Pawar, should have given way to the next generation.

Attacking Sharad Pawar (83) without taking his name, the Deputy CM said, "I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election."

He was speaking at a gathering in Baramati in Pune district.

Hitting back, MLA Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar faction claimed the deputy CM had 'crossed all limits of decency' with his remarks.

"Ajit Pawar must think about his inhuman comments in which he allegedly prayed for the death of Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra now knows what kind of a man Ajit Pawar is," Awhad said.

Sharad Pawar's contribution to Maharashtra will stay on forever, Awhad said.

Sharad Pawar has remained undefeated in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls since the late 1960s and is currently a Rajya Sabha member.

The deputy CM also spoke about his faction's Lok Sabha plans at the gathering.

"You listened to a senior for so many years. Now listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field. I can then tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people have voted for my candidate. Do not forget who came to help when you were in trouble," he said.

The Baramati MLA also told the gathering that 'if you want to do good work, then you must be ready to accept some criticism for it'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?
What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?
Ajit explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit
Ajit explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit
Ex-top cop's startling claim puts Ajit Pawar in trouble
Ex-top cop's startling claim puts Ajit Pawar in trouble
PCB, players on confrontation path
PCB, players on confrontation path
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion

Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances