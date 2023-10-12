News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM, says Sharad Pawar

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM, says Sharad Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 12, 2023 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his nephew and rebel NCP faction leader Ajit Pawar will never become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar greets to party members during the party's working committee meeting in New Delhi, October 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters in Akola, he also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not rule in 70 percent of states in the country and it would lose power in Maharashtra too.

 

Asked about speculation that Ajit Pawar, who became deputy chief minister in July after breaking up the NCP and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government, would soon get the top post in the state, Pawar senior said, "Ajit Pawar becoming chief minister will remain only a dream."

He expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray,  NCP (Sharad Pawar group) and Congress will come to power in Maharashtra after the 2024 elections.

The BJP came to power in some states by breaking up other political parties but it is not in power in 70 per cent of states, the veteran politician said.

On Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar joining the Opposition's INDIA grouping, Pawar said he was positive about it.

His former colleague Chhagan Bhujbal had once proposed that Supriya Sule be made NCP president, but Bhujbal himself has now switched over to the other side, he noted.

He also said that if BJP leader Pankaja Munde, said to have been sidelined in the saffron party, forms her own outfit, the move would get good response.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC
No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
Team Ajit rules out reconciliation chances with Sharad
Team Ajit rules out reconciliation chances with Sharad
World Cup PIX: South Africa lose quick wickets
World Cup PIX: South Africa lose quick wickets
Selling in IT stocks pull Sensex down by 65 points
Selling in IT stocks pull Sensex down by 65 points
Israel conflict unlikely to hit trade of pharma firms
Israel conflict unlikely to hit trade of pharma firms
Bilkis case: SC asks for records related to remission
Bilkis case: SC asks for records related to remission
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

Many politicians took...: Ajit on joining Shinde govt

Many politicians took...: Ajit on joining Shinde govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances