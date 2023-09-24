Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday rejected speculation regarding his absence at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programs in Mumbai a day before and said he had informed Shah's office about his prior engagements in advance.

Shah visited the residences of CM Ekanth Shinde, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to take darshan of Lord Ganesh.

He also went to the famous Lalbaug cha Raja pandal. Later, he delivered the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture at Mumbai University where he spoke about the cooperation movement.

"I was in Baramati on Friday. I have allotted my time for Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Baramati on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, respectively. The annual meeting of Baramati Bazar Samiti, Barmati Bank, and Sahyog Grihnirman Sanstha was scheduled in Baramati on Friday. I had already informed Amit Shah's office about the same," Pawar told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad when asked about his absence during Shah's program.

Queried about a banner projecting his nephew Rohit Pawar as the next Chief Minister, the senior NCP leader, who led a faction of MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July, said such propaganda is a "daydream" unless one enlists the support of 145 MLAs (out of 288).

Responding to a query on the photo shared by Praful Patel, currently with Ajit Pawar faction, with NCP founder Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM refused comments.

"Media always asks me about photographs but I do not want to comment on it. I am here to answer the questions regarding development," he said.

Ajit Pawar also said the state government is positive about giving reservations to members of the Maratha and Dhangar communities.

"All efforts are being made to take a decision within the framework of law and to ensure that quotas of other communities are not affected," he added.

Speaking on the status of the Pune Metro route extension, he said the proposal for the Pimpri to Nigdi metro extension has already reached Delhi.

"Signature of just one minister is awaited (on the file). When I go to Delhi, I will meet the concerned (minister) and get the work done. A new step will be taken towards fulfilling the dream of the metro for residents of areas from Nigdi to Katraj," he added.