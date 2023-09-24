News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit

Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 24, 2023 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday rejected speculation regarding his absence at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programs in Mumbai a day before and said he had informed Shah's office about his prior engagements in advance.

Shah visited the residences of CM Ekanth Shinde, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to take darshan of Lord Ganesh.

He also went to the famous Lalbaug cha Raja pandal. Later, he delivered the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture at Mumbai University where he spoke about the cooperation movement.

"I was in Baramati on Friday. I have allotted my time for Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Baramati on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, respectively. The annual meeting of Baramati Bazar Samiti, Barmati Bank, and Sahyog Grihnirman Sanstha was scheduled in Baramati on Friday. I had already informed Amit Shah's office about the same," Pawar told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad when asked about his absence during Shah's program.

 

Queried about a banner projecting his nephew Rohit Pawar as the next Chief Minister, the senior NCP leader, who led a faction of MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July, said such propaganda is a "daydream" unless one enlists the support of 145 MLAs (out of 288).

Responding to a query on the photo shared by Praful Patel, currently with Ajit Pawar faction, with NCP founder Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM refused comments.

"Media always asks me about photographs but I do not want to comment on it. I am here to answer the questions regarding development," he said.

Ajit Pawar also said the state government is positive about giving reservations to members of the Maratha and Dhangar communities.

"All efforts are being made to take a decision within the framework of law and to ensure that quotas of other communities are not affected," he added.

Speaking on the status of the Pune Metro route extension, he said the proposal for the Pimpri to Nigdi metro extension has already reached Delhi.

"Signature of just one minister is awaited (on the file). When I go to Delhi, I will meet the concerned (minister) and get the work done. A new step will be taken towards fulfilling the dream of the metro for residents of areas from Nigdi to Katraj," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Despite opposition, Pawar shares stage with Modi
Despite opposition, Pawar shares stage with Modi
'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again
'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!
Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!
How 33% quota empowered women at panchayat level
How 33% quota empowered women at panchayat level
Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali slams BJP MP
Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali slams BJP MP
Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP
Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Sena govt

Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Sena govt

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances