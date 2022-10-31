News
Sharad Pawar complains of uneasiness, admitted to hospital

Sharad Pawar complains of uneasiness, admitted to hospital

Source: PTI
October 31, 2022 15:37 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he felt uneasy, a party functionary said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

 

After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, he said.

”He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3,” Garje said.

The functionary appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.

Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year. 

He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.

Bhujbal would have become Maharashtra CM if..: Uddhav
What father earned lost by son: NCP leader on Sena
Never heard of it: Pawar on Shiv Sena feelers in 2014
India's active Covid cases decline to 17,912
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed
Kohli Hotel Video: Contractor Sacked!
The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar

Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

