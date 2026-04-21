Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has been hospitalised in Mumbai for a health check-up, prompting concerns and follow-up examinations.

IMAGE: NCP-SP president and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar. Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/X

Key Points Sharad Pawar, NCP-SP president, admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up.

The 85-year-old former Union minister was admitted two days ago for routine examination.

Sources indicate Pawar's hospitalisation is for a check-up and follow-up, with no serious concerns reported.

Pawar recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair.

NCP-SP president and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up, sources said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former Union minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, they said.

Sharad Pawar's Health Update

"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed.

Recently, Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi.

In February this year, the former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice - following a chest infection and dehydration.

Sharad Pawar's frequent hospital visits have raised concerns about his health, especially given his active role in national politics. As a senior leader, his well-being is closely watched by his party and political observers. His health could impact the NCP-SP's strategy in upcoming elections.