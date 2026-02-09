HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital after breathing problem

Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital after breathing problem

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
February 09, 2026 16:34 IST

Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was suffering from throat infection, persistent cough, and chest congestion, party sources said.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Sharad Pawar, the NCP-SP chief, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune due to cough and breathing difficulties.
  • The 85-year-old leader was accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule and her husband.
  • Doctors are currently evaluating Pawar's condition to determine the appropriate course of treatment.
  • Pawar, a former Union minister and oral cancer survivor, has been experiencing throat infection and chest congestion.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar was on Monday brought to a private hospital in Pune from his residence in Baramati after complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing.

The 85-year-old leader was brought the Ruby Hall Clinic, accompanied by daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule.

 

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the hospital.

The hospital's chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said a team of doctors will check Pawar and decide further course of action.

Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was suffering from throat infection, persistent cough, and chest congestion, party sources said.

Source: PTI
