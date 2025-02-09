'Shameless': Swati Maliwal on Atishi's dance after her poll win

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, after the AAP leader was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections.

IMAGE: Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrates her poll victory from the Kalkaji constituency. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI

Swati Maliwal shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji assembly seat and termed it as a "shameless display," in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.

Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Atishi's victory stands out for the AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat.

Following the results on Saturday, Maliwal attacked AAP for losing Delhi assembly elections, stating that god "punishes" those who commit crime against woman.

Maliwal's remarks came as a veiled reference to the assault case, wherein she alleged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of 'assaulting' her at the then CM's residence.

"If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal told ANI.

Launching a blistering attack on Kejriwal, Maliwal stated that even Ravan's pride was shattered.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats.

The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.