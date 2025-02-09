HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP

February 09, 2025 10:22 IST

The BJP swept to power in the national capital after a gap of more than 26 years, trouncing the formidable challenge from the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain lost their respective assembly seats, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh emerged as the giant killer as he defeated former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Here is a snapshot of what worked for the BJP and what worked against the AAP in the Delhi assembly elections.

IMAGE: A man dressed as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with liquor bottles hanging around his neck and broom in hand reacts to the party's defeat in the Delhi assembly election, at Delhi BJP party office in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

What worked for the BJP?

- A focussed campaign featuring leaders from across the country -- chief ministers, Union ministers and NDA constituents reached out to specific regional groups in the national capital.

- Freebies offered by AAP were countered by "Modi's guarantee," which appeared to find favour with voters.

- Substantial ground work by RSS and like-minded organisations.

- Wooing the middle class with announcements of income tax relief in the Union Budget.

- BJP ran a localised campaign highlighting civic issues such as lack of roads, irregular water supply, air pollution, and non-functional mohalla clinics. 

 

What worked against the AAP?

- The contradictions in its promises of being against corruption and belief in an austere lifestyle laid bare by the charges of lavish living of conventional political leaders.

- Attrition of Brand Kejriwal as charges of corruption and the allegations of liquor scam appeared to stick. He and several of his ministers were jailed in the liquor scam.

- Constant confrontation with the Centre over various issues of governance.

- Lack of civic amenities and perceived failure to come good on promises of good healthcare and education harmed the party.

- Better performance by Congress in at least 14 seats ate into AAP's vote share, leading to the defeat of its candidates. The Congress and AAP were coalition partners in the Lok Sabha elections.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
