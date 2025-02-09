HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Atishi quits as Delhi CM after AAP's crushing defeat

Atishi quits as Delhi CM after AAP's crushing defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 09, 2025 12:44 IST

x

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi submits her resignation to L-G V K Saxena. Photograph: ANI on X

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats.

The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

 

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

Atishi took oath as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Atishi emerge as AAP's new face after Kejri's loss?
Will Atishi emerge as AAP's new face after Kejri's loss?
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP
What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
Why AAP failed to win a third term in Delhi
Why AAP failed to win a third term in Delhi
Atishi, 3 AAP ministers win amid BJP's sweep in Delhi
Atishi, 3 AAP ministers win amid BJP's sweep in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD