What's next for AAP after Delhi rout

Hailed by its supporters as "India's fastest-growing political start-up," the Aam Aadmi Party faces the biggest existential crisis in its over 10 year vintage marked by successive thumping wins.

IMAGE: With Arvind Kejriwal losing from New Delhi, the AAP's leadership now finds itself at a crossroads. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday snatched the national capital -- the very foundation of AAP's rise -- winning 48 out of 70 seats and reducing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to just 22. With the defeat, AAP lost not just political power but also its reputation of unassailability built over the past decade.

Delhi was the party's launchpad, its success story, and its primary source of political momentum. With Kejriwal losing from New Delhi and other party leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj also routed, the AAP's leadership now finds itself at a crossroads.

The party's model of governance, centred on free electricity, water, and education reforms, apparently failed to resonate with the city residents.

A soft Hindutva overture, with temple priests promised a monthly stipend, made by Kejriwal too didn't seem to strike a chord with the electorate.

All the same, with Punjab still under it, AAP is not entirely wiped out and remains anchored in the national politics.

The party was officially recognised as a national party in April 2023, a rare feat for a young political outfit. It still governs Punjab with a significant mandate and holds 13 parliamentary seats  10 Rajya Sabha MPs, seven from Punjab and three from Delhi, and three Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab.

Whether it can expand beyond its remaining strongholds remains the party's biggest challenge in the near or far-off future.

The rout in Delhi comes on the heels of an already turbulent 2024, with the party grappling with legal troubles and leadership changes.

It won't be amiss to blame the jailing of several of its leaders in the past year as having contributed to the party's defeat.

AAP was dealt a most significant blow in March 2024, when its supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged corruption linked to the excise policy case. The event marked the first time a sitting chief minister was arrested, sending a shockwave through the party and its supporters.

Kejriwal spent nearly six months in the city's Tihar jail before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in May, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He, however, was barred from resuming official duties, leading to administrative challenges in the national capital and a power vacuum.

The arrests significantly impacted AAP's image, shifting public perception and weakening its political footing.

While all its leaders were eventually released on bail, the damage had already been done. The legal troubles eroded voter confidence and provided the BJP with a strong narrative against AAP  once seen as a corruption-free alternative in Indian politics.

Before it hit turbulence, AAP had been steadily expanding beyond Delhi.

In the Goa Assembly elections held in March 2022, it secured 6.77 per cent of the vote, and in Gujarat, it gained a 13 per cent vote share  an achievement that helped it attain national party status. Gujarat was seen as AAP's next big target for expansion, with the party hoping to thwart the BJP's supremacy in the state.

The party also made a breakthrough in Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Doda assembly constituency last year, further fuelling its national ambitions.

The party will now be forced to redefine its game plan, especially with Kejriwal's political stature weakened. It also needs to rebuild trust among voters, addressing corruption allegations and reinforcing its governance model.

The party will also be hard-pressed to prove that Punjab was not a fluke by making inroads in other states.

Whether AAP bounces back or fades into political oblivion will depend on its strategy in the coming months.

By Mohit Saini