Amit Shah Predicts BJP Win In Bengal After Phase One

Amit Shah confidently predicts a BJP victory in the West Bengal assembly elections after the first phase of polling, promising to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act for the Matua community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah claims the BJP will win 110 seats in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Shah promises swift implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the Matua community if the BJP wins.

Shah criticises Mamata Banerjee's government for failing to ensure women's safety in West Bengal.

Shah assures the Matua community they will no longer live in fear under a BJP government in West Bengal.

Shah accuses Banerjee of denying citizenship rights to the Matua community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted the BJP had sealed its victory in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls itself, claiming the party would win 110 seats in the polling held on April 23.

Addressing an election rally, he promised swift implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), particularly for the Matua community, once the BJP came to power in the state.

BJP's Victory Claim And CAA Promise

"Voting for the first phase is over. In the very first phase itself, the BJP will win 110 seats, and Didi will be thrown out of power. Instead of TMC, the BJP will form a government here," he said.

Voting was held in 152 of the 294 Assembly constituencies of Bengal on April 23 and recorded a turnout of over 92 per cent. In the second phase, polling will be held in 142 constituencies on April 29.

Targeting Banerjee Over CAA Opposition

Shah targeted Banerjee over her opposition to the CAA and accused her government of denying citizenship rights to members of the Matua community and keeping them in fear.

"Didi does not allow the implementation of the CAA law. You form the government of the lotus (BJP's poll symbol), and after May 5, the BJP government will ensure that every brother and sister of the Matua community receives citizenship," he said.

Assurances For The Matua Community

The former BJP chief said the Matua community, a politically influential refugee population with roots in Bangladesh, would no longer have to live in uncertainty under a BJP government.

"People of the Matua community do not need to live in fear anymore," he added.

Attacks On TMC Over Women's Safety

Shah also launched a sharp attack on the TMC government over women's safety, citing incidents such as the RG Kar case, Sandeshkhali, and alleged crimes at a law college in Kolkata.

"In the last 15 years of TMC rule, it is women who have suffered the most. Be it RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, or South Calcutta Law College, every incident has exposed the complete failure of Didi's government in ensuring women's safety," he said.

The Union minister took exception to Banerjee's reported remarks advising women not to step out after 7 pm, saying such statements reflected the government's failure.

"Didi says women should not step out after 7 pm. But after May 5, when the BJP forms the government, even if a girl decides to go out at 1 am, nobody will dare raise an eye on her," he said.