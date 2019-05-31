Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence; Finance with Nirmala

Last updated on: May 31, 2019 13:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly sworn-in council of ministers after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Amit Shah will be the new Home minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the new Finance minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.

Former foreign secretary turned minister S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to a communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Finance and Corporate Affairs minister while Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the ministries of Railways and Commerce while Ravi Shankar Prasad will continue to helm the Ministry of Law, Telecom as well as the IT Ministries.

Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.

A new Ministry of Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be its minister.

Here is the full list of Union Council of Ministers and their portfolios:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Raj Nath Singh - Minister of Defence.

2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs.

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari -Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

4. D.V. Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

6. Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7. Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

8. Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

9. Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries.

10. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

11. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs.

12. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Minister of Human Resource Development.

13. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs.

14. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

15. Dr. Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

16. Shri Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

17. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

18. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

19. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs.

20. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

21. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

22. Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

24. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

3. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

4. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.

5. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

6. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

7. Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

8. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

9. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Ministers of State

1. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

2. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

5. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

11. Shri Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

12. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

13. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

14. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15. Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

16. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

17. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

18. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

20. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

21. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

23. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

24. Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.