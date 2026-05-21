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Haryana Hospital Raided For Illegal Sex Determination Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 13:52 IST

Haryana health officials have cracked down on illegal sex determination practices at a Gurugram hospital, arresting a radiologist and seizing equipment in a decisive raid.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Haryana health officials busted an illegal sex determination operation at Aayu Hospital in Gurugram.
  • A radiologist was allegedly caught red-handed during the operation and an ultrasound machine was sealed.
  • A decoy operation involved a pregnant woman carrying marked currency notes to expose the illegal activity.
  • An FIR has been registered against the radiologist under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

Acting on the instructions of Haryana Health Minister Aarti Rao and Chief Secretary Dr. Sumita Mishra, the health department busted an alleged illegal sex determination operation at Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road here, officials said on Thursday.

Radiologist Arrested in Gurugram Sex Determination Case

During the operation, a radiologist of the hospital was allegedly caught red-handed and the ultrasound machine was sealed. An FIR was registered against the radiologist at Sector 37 police station, they said.

 

According to an official statement, a team constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Gurugram comprising Dr Suresh Kumar (Drugs Control Officer, Gurugram-II), Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki (PC & PNDT Nodal Officer, Gurugram), and Dr Harish Kumar (Medical Officer & MTP Nodal Officer, Gurugram), raided Aayu Hospital on Wednesday based on a confidential complaint.

Decoy Operation Exposes Illegal Practices

As part of a decoy operation, the team sent a 17-week pregnant woman to the hospital carrying marked currency notes worth Rs 40,000.

It is alleged that Dr Manjeet Kumar, consultant radiologist at the hospital, accepted the money, conducted an ultrasound examination and disclosed the sex of the foetus as male.

Ultrasound Machine Sealed, FIR Lodged

After the decoy patient informed the team, officials conducted a raid and allegedly recovered the same Rs 40,000 from Dr. Kumar's cupboard. The ultrasound machine at the hospital was subsequently sealed.

"An FIR has been registered against radiologist Dr. Manjeet Kumar under relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994," a senior health department official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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