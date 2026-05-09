Ex-IMA Chief Arrested In Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Dr Ravindra Kute, the former president of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a major illegal sex determination racket, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat gender-based discrimination.

Key Points Dr Ravindra Kute, former IMA Maharashtra president, has been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sex determination and abortion practices.

The arrest follows an investigation into a network operating in Ahilyanagar and Pune, violating the PCPNDT Act.

Police have arrested 12 people, including doctors and agents, involved in the illegal sex determination and abortion racket.

IMA Maharashtra has clarified it does not support members violating laws related to sex determination and has initiated internal proceedings against Dr Kute.

In a major crackdown on an illegal sex determination racket, the police have arrested Dr Ravindra Kute, the former president of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter, for his alleged involvement in performing illegal abortions and tests, an official said on Saturday.

The arrest follows a probe into a racket that allegedly spans Ahilyanagar and Pune, involving a network of agents and doctors violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, he said.

Investigation Uncovers Illegal Abortion Practices

Dr Kute was arrested in Rahata on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody, the official said.

A probe revealed that he allegedly performed illegal abortions on several women, he said.

The official said that the police have so far arrested 12 people, including two doctors, three agents and relatives of the women, who were brought in for illegal sex determination tests and abortions.

Police Operation and IMA's Response

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shrirampur) Somnath Waghchaure and his team led the operation, and found that the racket spanned Pune and Ahilyanagar, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is underway.

The IMA Maharashtra, meanwhile, has clarified that it does not protect any member violating laws governing sex determination.

"IMA Maharashtra State does not support or protect any member or office-bearer involved in violations of the PCPNDT Act. In the case of Dr Ravindra Kute, the police and the court will carry out the legal process based on the available evidence," stated a release issued by the medical body's president, Dr Santosh Kulkarni, and secretary Dr Vikrant Desai.

IMA Initiates Internal Disciplinary Action

Taking serious cognisance of the arrest, the state branch has initiated internal proceedings, it said.

"As per the constitution and disciplinary provisions of the IMA, the Maharashtra State Branch has immediately forwarded a proposal regarding Dr Kute to the National President, IMA HQ, for appropriate action," the official release confirmed.

The IMA stated it has consistently worked with the Maharashtra Public Health Department to implement the PCPNDT Act and has been an active participant in the "Beti Bachao" campaign.