News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Severe cyclonic storm Remal to hit Bengal on Sunday

Severe cyclonic storm Remal to hit Bengal on Sunday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 25, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening and make landfall on May 26 night along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the Met office said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The cyclone is likely to make landfall with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, it said.

The Met office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27.

Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on May 27-28.

 

Storm surge of up to 1.5 metre is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal till May 27 morning.

The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for West Bengal's coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas on May 26 and 27, where extremely heavy rain is likely in some places.

'The weather system -- a deep depression situated over the east-central Bay of Bengal, about 380 km south of Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening and move northwards,' the Met said in a bulletin.

It is likely to concentrate further into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with a wind speed of 110 to 120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph at around midnight of Sunday, the bulletin said.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, given by Oman, according to a system of naming cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

An orange alert was issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and Purba Medinipur districts by the Met, warning of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph wind speed, and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places on May 26-27.

Wind speed will reach 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur districts, accompanied by heavy rain.

Other districts in south Bengal will experience a wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, it said.

In north Odisha, the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara will receive heavy rain on May 26-27, while heavy precipitation is likely in Mayurbhanj on May 27.

The India Meteorological Department warned of localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops and orchards in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

People in the affected areas have been asked to remain indoors and vacate vulnerable structures.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'
Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'
Tauktae to Fani: A look at India's deadliest cyclones
Tauktae to Fani: A look at India's deadliest cyclones
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win
Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win
Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze after protest
Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze after protest
'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'
'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'
PIX: Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes
PIX: Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26

Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26

Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans

Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances