Rediff.com  » News » Severe cyclonic storm brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26

Severe cyclonic storm brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 23, 2024 14:44 IST
A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its wake, light to moderate rain in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

 

A well-marked low-pressure system existing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next day, the weather office said.

Subsequently, it would reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
