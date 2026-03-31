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8 women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 31, 2026 13:19 IST

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A tragic stampede at the Shitala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district has claimed the lives of eight women amidst a heavy rush of devotees, prompting rescue efforts and investigations into the cause.

Temple stampede

IMAGE: The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple . Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A stampede at the Shitala Mata temple in Nalanda district, Bihar, resulted in the deaths of eight women.
  • The incident occurred due to a large gathering of devotees at the temple on Tuesday morning.
  • Police and district administration officials are on the scene conducting rescue operations.
  • The exact cause of the stampede is currently unknown, but overcrowding is suspected to be a major factor.

At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.

The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

 

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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