No Terrorists Will Be Spared

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 03, 2025 05:29 IST

Security forces have intensified search operations using aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs following a night-long cordon after fresh reports of suspected movement of three individuals in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

The individuals are believed to be terrorists who escaped a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during a gunfight in a remote forested area in the Sanyal belt of the district on March 27, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel keep vigil during the search operations.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel engaged in search and cordon operations, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat, right, along with security personnel visits the Panjtirthi area.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel get ready for cordon and search operation.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel carry out search and cordon operations, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A soldier stands guard in the area after a fresh encounter with terrorists at Panjtirthi Jathana.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
