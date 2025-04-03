No Terrorists Will Be Spared

Security forces have intensified search operations using aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs following a night-long cordon after fresh reports of suspected movement of three individuals in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.
The individuals are believed to be terrorists who escaped a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Two terrorists and four policemen were killed while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during a gunfight in a remote forested area in the Sanyal belt of the district on March 27, 2025.
