Home  » News » Terrorists open fire on police team in Kathua

Terrorists open fire on police team in Kathua

Last updated on: April 01, 2025 00:03 IST

A police team came under fire from terrorists in a combing operation in Kathua district Monday night, sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an anti-terrorist operation near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, in Kathua on Friday. Photograph: ANI photo

The operation was underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt.

In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, sources said.

 

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities.

"The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs.

Six people were detained after receiving fresh reports of suspected movement involving three individuals believed to be terrorists who had escaped after an encounter in Kathua, officials said.

In a confrontation with the terrorists last Thursday, two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured.

