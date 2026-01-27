Govt rejects Opposition demands for debates on VB-G RAM G Act, SIR

The government on Tuesday rejected the Opposition's demands for discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act as well as on the SIR in the Budget session of Parliament beginning Wednesday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the two issues had already been debated by both Houses and "we cannot reverse the gear".

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament at Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi, January 27, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Rijiju made these remarks after an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament.

During the meeting, opposition members, including the Congress' Jairam Ramesh and John Brittas of the CPI-M, also objected to the non-circulation of government business for the session, which the minister said would be done in due course.

Key Points The minister said the Opposition’s objections to the VB-GRAM Act were misplaced, adding that once a law is before the nation, it must be followed and the government cannot reverse course.

Opposition members wanted a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, VB-G RAM G law on employment guarantee that replaced the MGNREGA scheme, the tariffs imposed by the US on India, foreign policy matters, the issue of air pollution, state of the economy, ban on social media for early teens, among other issues, sources said.

He said Opposition MPs put forth several issues, and these can be raised during debate on the President's address and the Budget.

"This is the first session of the year. Normally, the list of government business is shared after the President's address. However, I am prepared to share the list; I have told officers to do it," Rijiju said after some opposition leaders complained that government business for the session had not been shared.

He added that this is not an important issue, and running the House smoothly remains the focus.

Replying to a query on the demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, he said, "Both Houses of Parliament had extensive discussions on electoral reforms in the last session, where this issue was also raised by the Opposition. This is uncalled for if another debate is demanded."

Rijiju appealed that members should raise their issues but there should not be any ruckus.

"My sincere appeal on behalf of the government to all honourable members is that in our Parliamentary democracy, we have been elected to represent the people and to speak for the people. While exercising our right to speak, we must also have the duty to listen to the members of other political parties," he said.

He said "marathon discussions" were held on the SIR issue during the last session, when Parliament had debated electoral reforms. "All members were given ample time, and parties exhausted their energy," Rijiju said.