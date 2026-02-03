HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?

Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 13:13 IST

x

When Gandhi started quoting the from unpublished book, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned as to how material which is not published can be cited in the House.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi shows a document during the ongoing budget session, in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sasnad TV/YouTube

Key Points

  • Gandhi attempted to quote from former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict, drawing objections.
  • Speaker Birla cited Rule 349 to disallow Gandhi from quoting from the retired general's unpublished memoir.
  • Ex-Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary cautioned that the House should only be told the truth and a member who quotes from an incorrect or fake document is held responsible.
  • According to Achary, once the document is authenticated, the speaker allows the member to quote it.

Amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoting from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane in Parliament, an expert on Parliamentary procedures on Tuesday said Rule 349 bars members from reading from any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House.

However, the Rule does not elaborate about published or unpublished.

The Lok Sabha on Monday saw a stand off between Speaker Om Birla and Gandhi when the Speaker disallowed the Leader of the Opposition to quote from the unpublished memoir of the former army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict citing a House rule.

Speaker Birla cited Rule 349 to disallow Gandhi from quoting from the retired general's unpublished memoir.

What the Rule 349 says

"Rules to be observed by members in House" falls under Rule 349. The rule has 23 sub clauses dealing with a variety of issues.

Sub clause one deals with members quoting from documents. "Whilst the House is sitting, a member (i) shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House," it reads.

"It also means that a member can refer to any of these if it is in connection with the business of the House," former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI.

He said while the rule is "negatively framed", it has a "positive meaning" also which allows members to quote from document if they are relevant to the business of the House.

Will govt move privilege motion against Rahul?

On Monday, the business before the House was Motion of Thanks on the President's address which may have referred to foreign policy or relations, he said.

He underlined that though it is not in the rule, speakers have ruled in the past that members who want to quote something in the House should authenticate it.

"He or she has to mention that they stand by it and also verify the content of the document being quoted," the constitution expert said.

According to Achary, once the document is authenticated, the speaker allows the member to quote it. Then it become the responsibility of the government to respond and the role of the speaker ends.

He cautioned that the House should only be told the truth and a member who quotes from an incorrect or fake document is held responsible.

"A privilege motion can be moved against the member," he underlined.

Govt objects to Rahul's references to Gen Naravane's memoir

When Gandhi started quoting the from unpublished book, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned as to how material which is not published can be cited in the House.

The House saw repeated adjournments as the Congress leader sought to quote from a news report which carried the excerpts from the unpublished memoir despite Speaker disallowing him.

While Gandhi said the government is "afraid" of a line that he wants to quote from the book and asserted that he would state that line in the Lower House, the BJP alleged that the Congress leader undermined the dignity of Parliament and hurt the morale of the Indian soldiers with his false accusations, in defiance of Speaker Birla's ruling.

The ruling party's leaders, including ministers, asked Gandhi to stop "speaking the language of anti-India elements".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
'A year after Galwan, India much better prepared'
'A year after Galwan, India much better prepared'
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point1:10

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'0:32

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'

Delhi Blanketed in Dense Fog This Morning2:11

Delhi Blanketed in Dense Fog This Morning

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO