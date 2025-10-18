3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes

Three Afghanistani cricketers among eight people have been killed and seven hurt in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday

IMAGE: The Afghanistan cricketers killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province, Afghanistan, October 17, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board on X

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that the players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana in the eastern Paktika province on the Pakistan border to take part in a friendly match.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime" the ACB said in a post on X.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering."

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," the ACB said.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties. Among the injured are six women and one child.

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.

However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News.

Afghanistan is yet to issue an official response to the incident.

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha.

Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday.

The Afghan delegation, led by its Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is expected to depart for Doha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani delegation, comprising Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif and Army Chief Asim Munir, has already arrived in Doha for the talks, as reported by Tolo News.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that a temporary ceasefire was reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides.

According to Pakistan's foreign office, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."

The statement added that "during this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."

Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on X that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the truce "unless any aggression takes place."