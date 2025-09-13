HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9 killed as truck ploughs into Ganesha procession in Karnataka

9 killed as truck ploughs into Ganesha procession in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
September 13, 2025 09:04 IST

As many as nine people were killed and more than 20 people injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession at a village in Hassan district on Friday night, police sources said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8.45 pm during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations.

 

“Most of the deceased are young boys,” the sources said, adding that more than 20 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the truck, reportedly coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and crashed into the devotees.

“About four people died on the scene after being trapped under the lorry's wheel,” villagers said.

An official statement is awaited.

Expressing grief over the mishap, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said, "I was deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli of Hassan taluk, in which several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured."

"I am deeply saddened that devotees lost their lives when a truck ran over those taking part in the Ganapati procession. This is a very tragic incident."

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

The JDS leader appealed to the state government to take steps to provide free treatment to the injured. (With ANI inputs)

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
