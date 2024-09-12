News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mandya tense after violence during Ganpati visarjan, 46 held

Mandya tense after violence during Ganpati visarjan, 46 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 12, 2024 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police have arrested 46 people after violence broke out during a Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka's Mandya district, authorities said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tension prevailed in Nagamangala town in Mandya late on Wednesday night with a few people, including two policemen sustaining minor injuries in stone pelting.

However, the situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

 

Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14.

"So, we have arrested 46 people in connection with Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'It is political communalism'
'It is political communalism'
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
Communal Violence: IT Hub Gurugram Bunkers Down
Communal Violence: IT Hub Gurugram Bunkers Down
Niharika's Quirky Style
Niharika's Quirky Style
How India Won Back Maldives's Trust
How India Won Back Maldives's Trust
The Intern's Dilemma
The Intern's Dilemma
Split Announced 'Without My Consent'
Split Announced 'Without My Consent'

More like this

What has Nitish Kumar done to stop communal violence?

What has Nitish Kumar done to stop communal violence?

Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile net, schools shut

Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile net, schools shut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances