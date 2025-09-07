HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 4 persons drown, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions in Maha

4 persons drown, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 07, 2025 16:43 IST

At least four persons drowned and 13 were missing after the immersion of idols following the culmination of the Ganesh festival in various districts of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha for (Ganesh Visarjan) during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, at Versova Beach in Mumbai, September 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Pune district's Chakan area, four persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said.

 

Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural, he said.

Out of the four, bodies of two were recovered so far and search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

Three persons were swept away in a river at Gadegaon in Nanded district. One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons, police said.

In Nashik, four persons met with a similar tragedy, and the body of one of them was recovered in Sinnar, they said.

In Jalgaon, three persons got swept away in separate incidents and efforts were on to trace them, the police said.

Three persons got swept away during the idol immersions in Thane district and the body of one of them was recovered so far, they said.

In another incident, a man was feared drowned during the immersion in Amravati, according to the police.

Amid the continuous rainfall in various parts of the state, rivers, lakes and other water bodies were swollen, due to which the state disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
