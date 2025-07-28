HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple

2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 09:32 IST

x

Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises.

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said.

 

This comes a day after eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple on a hilltop in Haridwar. Rumours of an electric current where the stairs begin triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede, according to the police.

A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries.

Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek' ritual, monkeys had damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex.

The resulting panic led to a stampede in which two people lost their lives and more than two dozens were injured, he added.

Devotees later resumed their worship at the temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep sorrow" over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"He has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations," Adityanath's office posted on X in Hindi.

"He has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the supreme deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India
Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India
Tragedy could have been worse if...: Official on stampede
Tragedy could have been worse if...: Official on stampede
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no handshakes move11:14

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no...

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition in Tamil Nadu3:17

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition...

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD