HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tragedy could have been worse if...: Official on Haridwar stampede

Tragedy could have been worse if...: Official on Haridwar stampede

Source: PTI
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 22:32 IST

x

If the staircase route leading to the Mansa Devi temple was not closed half an hour before the stampede on Sunday, the scale of the tragedy would have been even bigger, a police official said.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the injured following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple, at a hospital in Haridwar, July 27, 2025. Photograph: @pushkardhami X/ANI Photo

Devotees who were already on the staircase route to the popular hilltop temple in Haridwar before the route could be shut, however, encountered a stampede that killed six people and left 28 injured, after a rumour of an electric current leak triggered panic.

 

"In view of the heavy crowd, people were stopped from going on the staircase route half an hour before the incident in the morning. If the staircase route had not been closed, the tragedy could have been bigger," Haridwar Kotwali in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

Search operation continued to find any victims hidden among the bushes and a ditch along the route where the stampede occurred. The roads and bushes on the surrounding hills were being scoured by the SDRF personnel as a precautionary measure, he said.

The administration fears that some people might have fallen into the ditch and could be hidden by the bushes after the stampede.

The road leading to the temple has been closed for the time being. The temple, which was closed following the stampede reopened at 4 pm, Shah said.

The road where the stampede occurred is the oldest route to the temple meant for pedestrians. One has to climb about 700 steps to reach the temple that sits at a height of more than 500 feet.

After the stampede, a rescue operation was carried out and after all the injured and the dead were taken to the hospital, and the road towards the hill was covered with tarpaulins, the official said.

Only one-way traffic is allowed on the road, which comes under Raja Ji National Park, when the crowd increases, said the park's warden, Ajay Kumar. He said the rush of devotees suddenly increased on Sunday causing the stampede.

Survivors and locals blamed excess crowd and the narrow passage for the stampede.

Locals also said huge crowd should have been expected in the month of Sawan on a Sunday and if the administration had been more cautious, the tragedy could have been avoided.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident. The Haridwar ADM will conduct the probe and submit his report within 15 days with recommendations on how to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, Haridwar district magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

The real cause of the stampede will be known only after the probe report comes, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
Rumour, overcrowding spark U'khand temple stampede
Rumour, overcrowding spark U'khand temple stampede
Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India
Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang
50 people have been killed in stampedes this year
50 people have been killed in stampedes this year

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Kargil War Memorial2:55

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at...

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River Shipra in Ramghat1:17

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD