Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; 22-year-old arrested

IMAGE: People rush out of Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday after a guman opened fire, killing several people. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via Reuters

A gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday, killing several people, police said.

The suspected gunman, a 22-year-old Danish man, was detained near the Fields shopping mall on the southern outskirts of Denmark's capital city, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.



"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Fields. We currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person's identity. We are massively present in Fields and are working to form an overview. We will update here as soon as we can," Copenhagen police said on Twitter.



Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene, according to CNN.



Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen called the incident a "terrible report" and said that she doesn't know how many people are injured or dead.



"Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious," Andersen said in a tweet.



"The emergency preparedness in @Koebenhavner has been called. We are ready to help if @KobenhavnPoliti demands it. We are in close contact," she added.



Another Danish politician, lars Gaardhoj informed that the hospitals in the capital region Hovedstaden are on standby in connection with the serious situation in Fields.



"The hospitals in @RegionH are on standby in connection with the serious situation in Fields. Help us by contacting only @akutberedskabet if you think it can not wait," he tweeted.



The Field's shopping centre, which opened in 2004, is the second-largest shopping mall in Denmark.