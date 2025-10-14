HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Deaths feared as bus from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur catches fire

Deaths feared as bus from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur catches fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 14, 2025 22:30 IST

A private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, critically injuring 16 people, while some are feared dead, police said.

IMAGE: A Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus burst into flames in Jaisalmer. Photograph: ANI on X

The number of casualties is currently unknown. However, IG Jodhpur Rajesh Meena said, "FSL team is reaching the spot. It will be clear in some time how many casualties there are in the incident."

Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm.

On the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion.

 

The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

The chief minister said instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected.

'The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims,' Sharma posted on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
