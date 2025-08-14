HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
12 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar

12 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 14, 2025 15:13 IST

Twelve people have died after a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village en route the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Photograph: X

The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine.

The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are on way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said.

 

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter.

"A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site", he said on X.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma said massive rescue operations have been started in the area.

Officials said the flashfloods have hit several houses as it is dense hamlet located at the foothill.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma said that he received information that a massive cloudburst has occurred.

"At the moment, I don't think anyone has exact figures, but I believe there could be significant damage in the area", he said.

Sharma said there is a possibility of huge damage there.

"Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
