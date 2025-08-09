HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Helicopters airlift stranded people in Uttarkashi; 4 more deaths confirmed

Helicopters airlift stranded people in Uttarkashi; 4 more deaths confirmed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 14:36 IST

x

Four helicopters were pressed into service to airlift people stranded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after flash floods and landslides earlier this week that claimed multiple lives and left behind a trail of destruction.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation underway in the Dharali-Harsil area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, August 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

On the fifth day of rescue operations on Saturday, 170 people were airlifted to ITBP's Matli helipad and 107 to the airstrip at Chinyalisaur, the Uttarakhand police said.

According to official data, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated so far from parts of the disaster-hit Dharali area that are still cut off following mudslide and flash floods on Tuesday.

 

The district administration has confirmed four deaths and 49 people have been missing since the disaster.

Four helicopters of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority are making sorties to rescue people taking shelter in various locations of the district.

The IAF's Chinook helicopter transporting a generator set to the relief camp took off from the Jollygrant airport on Saturday morning. Power supply to Dharali and the surrounding areas was badly hit by the flash flood.

A Bailey bridge is being constructed at Limchigad near Gangnani on a war footing to improve road connectivity to the affected areas. Work on its construction went on overnight so that it is ready in the next 24 hours.

The Gangotri highway is blocked or breached at several points hampering efforts to transport advanced equipment required to search for the missing through tonnes of debris lying on the flash flood-ravaged site.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Uttarkashi rescue operations intensify, 65 stranded people airlifted
Uttarkashi rescue operations intensify, 65 stranded people airlifted
Uttarkashi floods: 70 Rescued, over 50 still missing
Uttarkashi floods: 70 Rescued, over 50 still missing
Uttarkashi: 566 rescued, 9 soldiers among 16 missing
Uttarkashi: 566 rescued, 9 soldiers among 16 missing
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away
Uttarkashi: Rescuers retrieve 1 body in flood-struck Dharali
Uttarkashi: Rescuers retrieve 1 body in flood-struck Dharali

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with differently abled children1:09

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan...

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354 wagons, 7 engines4:37

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354...

Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl': Madiha Talat turns local herb into skincare success with 'Ru Posh'5:09

Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl': Madiha Talat turns local herb...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV