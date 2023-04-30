News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 9 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana

9 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 30, 2023 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

 

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that nine people have so far died in the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vizag: Grim scenes bring back memories of Bhopal
Vizag: Grim scenes bring back memories of Bhopal
From Bhopal to Bhilai: Major gas leak mishaps in India
From Bhopal to Bhilai: Major gas leak mishaps in India
Mumbai gas leak: 'It was a horrifying experience'
Mumbai gas leak: 'It was a horrifying experience'
Maha building collapse: Man rescued after 18 hours
Maha building collapse: Man rescued after 18 hours
What Modi said on 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
What Modi said on 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
PICS: Brighton blitz Wolves; Brentford sink Forest
PICS: Brighton blitz Wolves; Brentford sink Forest
Turning Point: Marsh's all-round performance in vain
Turning Point: Marsh's all-round performance in vain
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Be warned: Industrial gas leaks pose a major threat in India

Be warned: Industrial gas leaks pose a major threat in India

'Visakhapatnam gas tragedy is NOT another Bhopal'

'Visakhapatnam gas tragedy is NOT another Bhopal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances