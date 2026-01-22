HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K

Source: PTI
January 22, 2026 15:41 IST

The bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge. 

IMAGE: A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched. Photograph: Screen grab

Key Points

  • The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road
  • A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched

Ten Army personnel were killed and nine others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

 

A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched, the officials said.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital," he added. 

Source: PTI
