HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak drones sighted near J-K border; troops on high alert

Pak drones sighted near J-K border; troops on high alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 01:59 IST

x

Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pak border in the twin districts of Poonch and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to activate their anti-unmanned aerial system to respond effectively on Thursday night.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according to sources.

A drone was seen near posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading the forces to implement their anti-UAS measures. Similarly, another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, sources added.

 

Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert along the border with Pakistan.

On Tuesday night, Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suspected Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched
Suspected Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched
Army thwarts suspected Pak drone incursion along LoC in Rajouri
Army thwarts suspected Pak drone incursion along LoC in Rajouri
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat inside Indian waters, 9 held
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat inside Indian waters, 9 held
Forces intensify search for terrorists in J-K's Kathua
Forces intensify search for terrorists in J-K's Kathua
'Bangladesh-Pakistan-China Nexus Is Alarming'
'Bangladesh-Pakistan-China Nexus Is Alarming'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote0:15

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote

Actress Bhagyashree casts her vote1:12

Actress Bhagyashree casts her vote

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO