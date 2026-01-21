IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

With the help of police, fire brigade personnel and local residents, the pilots were rescued safely.

A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Both the pilot and the other crew member who were onboard the aircraft are safe, they said.

A microlite aircraft is a small aircraft generally used for training, bird recce and survey purposes.

The aircraft met with an accident while it was on a routine sortie. The recovery system was initiated, and "both the crew are safe", they said.

The aircraft was recovered from an open area away from the main city, they said.

Authorities in Prayagraj have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.

In Prayagraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the aircraft was on a sortie towards Phaphamau and the Sangam area when its engine developed a technical snag.

He said there were two pilots onboard and they executed a controlled and safe landing in a pond near K P College in the George Town police area.

With the help of police, fire brigade personnel and local residents, the pilots were rescued safely, Shandilya said, adding that divers played a crucial role in the rescue operation.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage, he said.