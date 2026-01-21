HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 14:56 IST

x

With the help of police, fire brigade personnel and local residents, the pilots were rescued safely.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • The aircraft met with an accident while it was on a routine sortie
  • There were no reports of any casualties or damage 

A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Both the pilot and the other crew member who were onboard the aircraft are safe, they said.

A microlite aircraft is a small aircraft generally used for training, bird recce and survey purposes.

 

The aircraft met with an accident while it was on a routine sortie. The recovery system was initiated, and "both the crew are safe", they said.

The aircraft was recovered from an open area away from the main city, they said.

Authorities in Prayagraj have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.

In Prayagraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the aircraft was on a sortie towards Phaphamau and the Sangam area when its engine developed a technical snag.

He said there were two pilots onboard and they executed a controlled and safe landing in a pond near K P College in the George Town police area.

With the help of police, fire brigade personnel and local residents, the pilots were rescued safely, Shandilya said, adding that divers played a crucial role in the rescue operation.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed
SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed
Weeks after Raj crash, IAF grounds MiG-21 squadrons
Weeks after Raj crash, IAF grounds MiG-21 squadrons
When A Plane Crashes Into A School...
When A Plane Crashes Into A School...
How the air force base confronts loss
How the air force base confronts loss
'Don't ask pilots to fly MiG-21s'
'Don't ask pilots to fly MiG-21s'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International Law, Says Spain FM3:27

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International...

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at bilateral meeting with Spanish FM Albares7:02

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at...

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO