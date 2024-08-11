News
7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2024 19:12 IST
A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in New Delhi in Rohini's Sector 20, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: People stand under the umbrellas amid heavy rainfall at India Gate near Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The incident happened on Saturday evening while the boy was playing in the park, they said.

"On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, a PCR call regarding the drowning of a child in a park in Sector 20 in Rohini was received at Aman Vihar Police Station," a senior police officer said.

 

A police team immediately reached the spot and were informed that the child had been rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the child drowned in the park, which was waterlogged due to rain.

Details about the deceased was obtained, they said.

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and necessary action has been taken in the matter.

Police is also scanning the CCTV camera footage to know the actual sequence of events, the officer added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
