7 Nations With The Lowest Air Pollution

These countries demonstrate how clean energy adoption, strong environmental policies and favourable geographical conditions can keep air pollution impressively low so its citizens can breathe easy.

According to the IQAir World Air Quality Report (2024), they consistently maintain annual average PM2.5 levels at or below the World Health Organization’s stringent guideline of 5 µg/m³.

Nations with the most admirable AQI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolphins/Wikimedia Commons

1. Bahamas

The Caribbean isles record an exceptionally low PM2.5 level of 2.3 µg/m³. Its marine location, steady ocean breezes and lack of heavy industry help preserve remarkably clean air, making it one of the best places in the world to experience truly fresh air.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Hałun/Wikimedia Commons

2. Iceland

The Nordic nation's average PM2.5 concentration stands at around 4 µg/m³, placing its air quality well within healthy limits and making it safe for people of all ages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krzysztof Golik/Wikimedia Commons

3. New Zealand

In 2024, New Zealand’s average PM2.5 concentration rose slightly to 4.40 µg/m³, marking a modest increase from the previous year’s level of 4.30 µg/m³. Despite this uptick, air quality remains among the cleanest globally. IQAir records show the country’s highest pollution levels were observed in 2018, when fine particulate matter peaked at 7.70 µg/m³.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dmitry Brant/Wikimedia Commons

4. Australia

The Land Down Under marked an average PM2.5 concentration of 4.5 µg/m³, keeping national air pollution levels within the World Health Organization's strict safety benchmark of 5 µg/m³ or lower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maxim Bilovitskiy/Wikimedia Commons

5. Estonia

Estonia's annual PM2.5 concentration averages 4.6 µg/m³. Notably, despite nearly half the population residing in Tallinn and its surrounding region, the capital city itself recorded a lower annual average of 4.3 µg/m³, comfortably remaining beneath the World Health Organization's recommended limits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Old Pionear/Wikimedia Commons

6. Finland

With PM2.5 levels of 5.2 µg/m³, Finland benefits from dense forests, clean energy and tight emission standards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy OleNeitzel/Wikimedia Commons

7. Sweden

Yet another Scandinavian country in the top rankings, Sweden records 5.3 µg/m³ annually. A strong focus on renewables, urban planning, keeps air pollution consistently low.