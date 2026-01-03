8 Monuments Most Visited By Foreign Tourists

Which were the most visited Archaeological Survey of India sites by foreign tourists in 2024-2025 in India?

As per ministry of tourism figures, these 8 matchlessly beautiful monuments, that one visits once in a lifetime, whose every arch, courtyard, carving leaves a lasting impression, received the most visitors from abroad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kristian Bertel/Wikimedia Commons

1. Taj Mahal, Agra: 645,624 Visits

India's most recognisable landmark continues to top global travel wish lists. With over 640,000 international visitors (and the most domestic tourists too; 62 lakhs [6.2 million]), the glorious, heart-stoppingly khoobsurat Taj Mahal remains a universal attraction, admired for its ethereal glowing beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khalil Sawant/Wikimedia Commons

2. Agra Fort, Agra: 224,924 Visitors

Just a short distance from the Taj Mahal, 220,000 foreign tourists made a beeline to this fort in the last year to have a peek into the lavish lives of Mughal emperors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narsimha Rao Mangu/Pexels

3. Qutub Minar, Delhi: 220,044 Visitors

The victory minaret of brick of the Delhi sultanate stands tall at 72.5 metres and attracted 220,000 international visitors. We are not sure how many of them climbed the 399 steps though.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fuzail Ahmad/Pexels

4. Humayun's Tomb, Delhi: 158,043 Visitors

150,000 foreign travellers poured into this bewitchingly beautiful garden mausoleum made from red sandstone in Delhi's Nizamuddin East, set near the historic Dinpanah Citadel, better known as Purana Qila.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tapesh Purohit/Wikimedia Commons

5. Chand Baori, Abhaneri, Rajasthan: 116,378 Visitors

The grandly-carved stepwell at Abhaneri saw over 110,000 international footfalls many of them probably descending 30 metres underground. Among India's deepest stepwells, it has featured in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Paheli and The Fall.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saumya Pareek/Wikimedia Commons

6. Fatehpur Sikri: 97,441 Foreign Visitors

Emperor Akbar's once thriving Mughal capital drew 97,441 foreign tourists in 2024-2025. Stretching some 3 km by 1 km, the city was walled and faces a lake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AXP Photography/Pexels

7. Itimad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, Agra: 90,367 Visitors

Known as the Baby Taj, this elegant monument saw 90,000 international visitors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paramanu Sarkar/Wikimedia Commons

8. Excavated Site Of Nalanda: 88,151 Visitors

One of the world's earliest universities, Nalanda had 88,000 foreign visitors. It still continue to inspire scholars and travellers alike.