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Rival Groups Clash Over Tree-Cutting, Seven Killed In Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 15:04 IST

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A deadly gunfight erupted in northwest Pakistan over a tree-cutting dispute, resulting in seven fatalities and several injuries, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Seven people were killed in a gunfight in Nowshera, Pakistan, due to a dispute over tree cutting.
  • Three others sustained injuries during the clash between rival groups.
  • The incident occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near Peshawar.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the deadly tree-cutting dispute.

At least seven people were killed and three others sustained injuries on Tuesday during a gunfight between rival groups over a tree-cutting dispute in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Deadly Clash Over Tree Cutting

The incident occurred in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, located around 40 kilometres from the capital city, Peshawar.

 

According to police, the clash erupted after tensions escalated between the two groups over the cutting of trees in the area.

The police confirmed that seven people were killed in the incident, while three others were injured.

Heavy contingents of police from nearby areas were dispatched to the Nowshera district to bring the situation under control, they added.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. An investigation was launched into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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