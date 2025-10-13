Sergio Gor, Agrawal Talk Trade Deal

While both sides have announced the decision to restart talks for a trade deal, government officials said discussions are continuing virtually.

IMAGE: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Photograph: Kind courtesy @USAmbIndia/X

United States Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor held a key meeting on Sunday with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions centred around enhancing economic ties between the two countries, with emphasis on increasing investment in the US.

'During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US-India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States,' read a post from the official account of the US ambassador to India on X.

The meeting took place during Gor's visit to India from October 9 to 14.

The agenda includes discussing a wide range of bilateral issues amid the ongoing trade talks between the two countries and efforts to resolve the issue of the steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff linked to purchases of Russian oil.

Talks part of broader push on trade and economic ties

Apart from meeting Agrawal and other senior commerce department officials, Gor held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval on Saturday.

On Friday, Modi and US President Donald Trump also reviewed the 'good progress' achieved in trade negotiations.

While both sides have officially announced the decision to restart talks for a trade deal, government officials said discussions are continuing virtually.

US shutdown delays in-person trade negotiations

Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, both sides are exploring options to hold an in-person round of talks, preferably in Washington, DC.

The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a Bill to fund government services beyond September.

The shutdown currently underway is the fourth-longest in US history.

'The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations,'Gor said on Saturday.

'President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call, and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead.'

Kirti Singh To Represent PM at Gaza Peace Deal

Archis Mohan

IMAGE: Union Minister Of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent the prime minister at the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday, said official sources in New Delhi.

This was after US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the invite to the PM was from US President Donald J Trump, who is headed to the coastal city of Sharm-el Sheikh, the venue of the 'peace summit', and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Trump and El-Sisi will co-host the summit with the objective of ending the two-year war in Gaza.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are slated to be among the over 20 heads of states and governments to attend the peace summit.

Prime Minister Modi has supported and endorsed the Trump-initiated Gaza peace plan, including with his social media posts and a personal congratulatory phone call on October 9.

IMAGE: 'Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

On Saturday, after meeting the PM, Gor said the US 'values' its relationship with India.

Gor also handed over to Modi a framed photo of the prime minister and the US president during the former's visit to Washington DC in February.

It is understood that Gor's six-day visit to India would lay the groundwork for the PM's meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia summit later this month.

Gor's talks with the PM, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Doval on Saturday focussed on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals.

New Delhi, which has resisted criticism of Trump for imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, and restrictions imposed on H1B visas, among other issues that have hurt Indian interests, is hopeful of a breakthrough in trade negotiations.

IMAGE: Sergio Gor meets meets External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @USAmbIndia/X

Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding that Trump considers Modi a great leader and a personal friend.

Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, Gor is visiting New Delhi days after his appointment as US envoy to India was confirmed by the senate.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy to the President of India during his stay in New Delhi this time.

It is rare for an ambassador-designate to meet the PM before presenting credentials to the President.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff