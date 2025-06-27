HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held

Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 14:49 IST

x

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the gang rape, an officer said.

The incident took place on June 25 evening when the woman went to the college and was taken by the three accused to a room inside the educational institute and gang-raped, the police said.

 

"The student lodged a complaint with the Kasba Police Station, and the three accused were held on Thursday. As of now, the matter is at an initial stage," the officer said.

Medical tests of the woman are being conducted, he said.

The accused will be produced before a court on Friday, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

15-year-old girl, admitted for operation at UP medical college, raped
15-year-old girl, admitted for operation at UP medical college, raped
Andhra horror: 13 held over gangrape of 15-yr-old Dalit girl for 2 yrs
Andhra horror: 13 held over gangrape of 15-yr-old Dalit girl for 2 yrs
Jaipur man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years
Jaipur man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years
Himachal govt school teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Himachal govt school teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Honeymoon murder: 3 accused in police custody for concealing evidence
Honeymoon murder: 3 accused in police custody for concealing evidence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Lord Jagannath's Rath touches the sacred streets 1:58

Lord Jagannath's Rath touches the sacred streets

Puri gears up for Jagannath Rath Yatra with robust security3:01

Puri gears up for Jagannath Rath Yatra with robust security

Moscow study explores dining beyond taste2:34

Moscow study explores dining beyond taste

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD