HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Andhra horror: 13 held after 15-yr-old Dalit girl gang-raped for 2 years

Andhra horror: 13 held after 15-yr-old Dalit girl gang-raped for 2 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 22, 2025 10:42 IST

x

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of 15 15-year-old Dalit girl in Sri Satya district for two years, said the police.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The horrific crime, which resulted in the girl becoming pregnant, came to light on June 9 after she filed a complaint recently.

A case has been registered under several sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act and BNS.

 

According to the police, Achampalli Vardhan (21), Talari Murali (25), Badagorla Nandavardhan Raj (23), Arencheru Nagaraju (51), Boya Sanjeev (40) and Budida Rajanna (49) were arrested on June 9.

Seven others were arrested on June 10, while the main accused is still at large.

"In this heinous case, the accused were identified, traced, and arrested with coordination by special teams under Dharmavaram subdivision," said Sri Satya Sai district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna at a press conference recently.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was allegedly blackmailed using some of her 'inappropriate images and videos' by the perpetrators.

The girl is eight months pregnant and currently receiving treatment at a government general hospital in Ananthapur district. Doctors and district officials have decided against an abortion due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The police are coordinating with the Child Welfare Committee to relocate the girl to a safer location after the delivery.

A permit has been sought for a DNA test on the unborn child as it will be crucial for the legal proceedings.

Some of the arrested individuals have criminal records, the police said.

"Despite being pregnant for eight months, no local alerted the officials. We believe caste stigma and fear led to the community's silence over the repeated abuse," a police official told PTI.

It is suspected that some villagers pressured the girl into marrying one of the accused to close the case, police said, adding that the probe is underway.

The girl said she was a government school student and the police is verifying this and investigating any possible lapses by school, health, or child protection officials.

Special teams have been formed to nab those absconding.

The victim's mother is a labourer and her husband passed away. Police believe their vulnerable situation may have made them more susceptible to community pressure and silence.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody while the minor has been placed under the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, the 'district administration has assured the girl's safety', promised to meet her medical needs and complete legal procedures and extend psychological support during recovery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Four minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student at Odisha beach
Four minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student at Odisha beach
6 months after girl disappeared, boyfriend held for killing her
6 months after girl disappeared, boyfriend held for killing her
Woman Tied To Tree In Naidu's Kuppam
Woman Tied To Tree In Naidu's Kuppam
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The Most Expensive Foods On The Planet

webstory image 2

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag3:26

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag

Yoga session held at world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Rail Bridge2:04

Yoga session held at world's highest railway bridge,...

Yoga Day celebrations in the picturesque meadows of Gulmarg3:22

Yoga Day celebrations in the picturesque meadows of Gulmarg

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD