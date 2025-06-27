Honeymoon murder: 3 accused in police custody for concealing evidence

A Meghalaya court on Thursday remanded three persons to six days of police custody in connection with the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in the northeastern state last month.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: Courtesy X

The three were arrested from Indore on the charge of concealing evidence.

The trio was brought here from Madhya Pradesh amid tight security and were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical check-ups before they were produced in court.

"The Court has granted six days of police custody for all the three accused," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder committed by three hitmen.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police had on Sunday arrested property dealer Silome James who had leased out the flat to Vishal, one of the hitmen, where he let Sonam and Raj stay.

The jewellery and other items she took with her after the crime were also taken to that flat, East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Two other persons were also arrested from Madhya Pradesh.

Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi were arrested earlier in the murder case.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.