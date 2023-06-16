News
Rediff.com  » News » Senior TN IPS officer convicted for sexually abusing subordinate

Senior TN IPS officer convicted for sexually abusing subordinate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2023 16:18 IST
A local court in Villupuram on Friday convicted and sentenced suspended Indian Police Service officer Rajesh Das in a 2021 sexual harassment case involving a woman subordinate official.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Das to three years imprisonment.

 

However, the court granted him bail and 30 days time to go for appeal.

Das was charged by the woman Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her in early 2021, when he was Special Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Initially, Das was put on 'compulsory wait' and 'downgraded' by the Tamil Nadu government, before he was placed under suspension.

