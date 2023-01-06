News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Senior aides of Ghulam Nabi Azad return to Cong fold

Senior aides of Ghulam Nabi Azad return to Cong fold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 06, 2023 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seventeen former leaders of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), including ex-deputy chief minister Tara Chand and ex-Pradesh Congress Committee chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, on Friday returned to the Congress fold and were welcomed back by the party which said they were on a 'leave of two months'.

IMAGE: Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad. Photograph: Shilpa Thakur/ANI Photo

All India Congress Committe general secretary K C Venugopal welcomed the leaders, saying it was a happy day for the party as they were returning back to their home ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter Jammu and Kashmir after two weeks.

 

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a big movement in the country and that is why all these leaders have decided to come back to the Congress fold," he told reporters.

"This is only a beginning and when the Yatra is entering Jammu and Kashmir, all people with Congress ideology and who want a united India will join the party. I think, they had gone on a leave for two months," he said.

Asked whether there are any talks with DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad to return to the Congress fold, Venugopal said he has himself denied any such talks.

On whether Azad has been invited for the Yatra, he said, "Those who believe in the Congress ideology are welcome to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"We have invited all like-minded parties to join the Yatra," he said, adding that Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Sayeed will join the Yatra and walk with Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said, "A total of 19 leaders were to join today, but 17 were able to come to Delhi and join today. This is the first phase and others will also join soon."

Asked about the reasons to quit the Congress, Tara Chand said, "We got carried away by emotions and friendship and quit the party in haste".

On why they rejoined, he said, "We were not comfortable" in DAP as we have spent 50 years of our life in the Congress and realised our mistake."

Peerzada said there is need to strengthen and unite all secular forces in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorism has increased instead of decreasing in the last eight years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There was a conspiracy in making Azad quit Cong'
'There was a conspiracy in making Azad quit Cong'
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Jairam's quip on Azad
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies
Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies
Delhi mayor poll postponed after AAP vs BJP fight
Delhi mayor poll postponed after AAP vs BJP fight
Do You Like The Next James Bond? VOTE!
Do You Like The Next James Bond? VOTE!
Will send 44 judges' names in 2-3 days: Govt to SC
Will send 44 judges' names in 2-3 days: Govt to SC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Track G N Azad's Political Timeline

Track G N Azad's Political Timeline

In Kashmir, Azad declares Article 370 not coming back

In Kashmir, Azad declares Article 370 not coming back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances